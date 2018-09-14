App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP cannot repeat its 2014 poll performance: Mamata Banerjee

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of "showing audacity and arrogance", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it has failed in all respects and will be defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

She charged the BJP with bringing in "militant Hinduism" and claimed many people had been lynched while speaking during a programme by a Bengali TV news channel.

"The BJP had secured only 31 percent votes and won 283 seats (in the 2014 general election). It cannot be repeated again. They have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll)," she said during 'Rising Bengal' programme.

"We (TMC) want to see the country united. We don't support militant Hinduism," said Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief and a strong critic of the BJP.

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha election the BJP had shown "arrogance and audacity", she said.

"They have done demonetisation but 99.3 percent old currency notes have come back. What was the need for it? Was it for making black money white," Banerjee asked.

Crude prices were falling in the international market but petroleum prices in the country were rising, she added.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 09:08 pm

