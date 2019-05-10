App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP can never be 'Modi or Shah's party': Nitin Gadkari

Stressing 'BJP is a party based on ideology,' Gadkari said it is wrong to say that 'BJP has become Modi-centric.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP can never be an "individual-centric" party as it is based on ideology, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, denying allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party has become "Modi-centric".

He also disapproved apprehensions of a fractured mandate and claimed the party will get more seats than the last Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP neither became Atal or Advaniji's party in the past, nor it can ever be only Amit Shah or Narendra Modi's party," he said in an interview to PTI at his residence here.

Stressing "BJP is a party based on ideology," Gadkari said it is wrong to say that "BJP has become Modi-centric."

related news

He, however, said the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are "complementary to each other."

When asked whether the BJP has become 'Modi is BJP and BJP is Modi' on the lines of 'Indira is India and India is Indira' slogan given by then Congress president D K Barooah during emergency in 1976, Gadkari said, the party can never be "individual-centric".

"BJP as a party can never be individual-centric.It is an ideology-based party. There can be no 'family-rule' in the BJP. It is a wrong notion that the party has become Modi-centric. Party's parliamentary board takes all the decisions," he said.

He reasoned that the party and its leader are complementary to each other.

"Elections cannot be won if party is strong but its leader is weak ... same can be said if a leader is strong and the party is weak ... But yes, a popular leader do come at the forefront naturally, " Gadkari stressed.

He rubbished the claims that BJP is fighting polls on nationalism instead of its work or achievement in the past five years and said people will vote the party back to power with full majority supporting its development agenda.

"Opposition has tried to bring in poison of casteism and communalism in the polls to derail the BJP's development agenda, but I am sure people will be with us and we will form the government with full majority," he stressed.

He said for the BJP, nationalism is not an issue but "our soul".

"Nationalism is our soul. Good adminstration and development is our mission... Roti, kapda and makan (food, clothes and shelter) for the poor, exploited and backward in the society is our ideal," Gadkari said.

He said in every election, discourse on the nation's security was there. "We haven't made this an issue".

Defending the Prime Minister for often mentioning about Pakistan and its army in his addresses, Gadkari said the media has raised some questions after Balakot strike which have to be answered.

"Recently, India has to give reply to Pakistan against its terror activities ... when these issues came ... It is natural that discussions on internal and external security issue will come into fore and hence we have not made nationalism an issue," the BJP leader said.

Days after the Pulwama attack in south Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, India conducted air strikes on Jaish-e-Muhammed terror training camps in Balakot, Pakistan, in February.

He also denied that Pulwama attack was the result of intelligence failure.

"No country sees the terror acts as a failure of intelligence ... it is a long battle. Such incidents have also happened in other countries, including the US, Germany and France. It is easy to call them intelligence failures ... intelligence is not divine set up but manual ... As far as discussions on it within the government are concerned they are secret," he reasoned.

On being asked that some pollsters are predicting a fractured mandate, the Union minister for Road Transport & Highways said the BJP will form the government after the polls.

"BJP will get more seats than the last polls and NDA constituents will also increase their seats, hence the party will form the government.
First Published on May 10, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college in SOTY 2 is actually a government ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Delhi Bus and Metro Services to Start Early on Polling Day Tomorrow

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: Ch ...

Ford Launches Aspire Blu Edition In India At Rs 7.51 Lakh

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reject Talks With US After Donald Trump's ...

Alwar Gang Rape: SC/ST Commission Wants FIR Against 'Negligent' Cops

China Indicts Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei on Bribery Charges

I'm So Sad Game of Thrones Getting Over Now, Says Priyanka Chopra

Google Play to Soon Get UPI Payment Integration in India

Indian Jailed in UK for 12 Months for Sexually Assaulting Woman on Mum ...

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

'Asbestos sheets flew like birds': Cyclone Fani survivors recount dest ...

Jet Airways crisis: State Bank of India says it has received two unsol ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.