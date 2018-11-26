App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP believes a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya: Amit Shah

He alleged that the Congress was putting hurdles in the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah said his party believed that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya soon and accused the Congress of putting hurdles in its construction.

He said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case is pending before the Supreme Court and it remains to be seen what happens there.

"All people wish that a Ram Temple should be build in Ayodhya soon. We also want that a grand Ram Temple should be build soon," Shah said.

The BJP chief was talking to reporters on the sidelines of his roadshow here on the last day of campaigning for the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

He alleged that the Congress was putting hurdles in the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

To a query on whether the Centre plans to bring an ordinance or enact a law to clear the way for construction of the temple, Shah said, "The Supreme Court has posted the hearing on Ram temple to January. Let's see what happens."

The Supreme Court last month had said that an "appropriate bench" will decide in the first week of January the schedule of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

To another query, Shah expressed confidence the BJP would sweep the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls for the fourth consecutive time.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Amit Shah #assembly elections 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Madhya Pradessh #Politics

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.