App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP begins dawn-to-dusk hunger strike over arrest of Sabarimala protesters

BJP cadres also took out marches to offices of the Superintendent of Police in all district headquarters to condemn the government for arresting the agitators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP workers on Tuesday began a dawn-to-dusk hunger strike in front of Kerala DGP's office here, thus intensifying its agitation against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's crackdown on Sabarimala protesters.

BJP cadres also took out marches to offices of the Superintendent of Police in all district headquarters to condemn the government for arresting the agitators.

Addressing party workers here, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the ruling CPI(M) was on the road to "liquidation" and the party's graph was coming down.

Former Union minister and party's lone MLA in the state assembly, O Rajagopal, was also present.

related news

Veteran Marxist leader M M Lawrence's grandson was among the protesters.

Over 3,500 people have so far been arrested and 529 cases registered in connection with the protests and demonstrations against the implementation of the Supreme court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who was in Kerala on October 27 had extended full support to the devotees protesting the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

The saffron party had announced that it would be taking out a 'Rath Yatra' from Kasaragod to Pathnamthitta, where the Sabarimala temple is located, from November 8 to 13 to "save the customs and traditions" of the hill shrine.

The temple had witnessed high drama after around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the temple doors were opened for monthly pujas between October 17 and 22.

The Lord Ayyappa temple's three month-long pilgrim season is commencing from November 17 and the state government has reiterated that all devotees would be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine.

The temple will also open for a day on November 5 for a special pooja.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Sabarimala

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.