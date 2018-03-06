App
Mar 06, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP backing Neiphiu Rio to become next Nagaland chief minister

Rio served as chief minister of Nagaland as NPF candidate for three consecutive terms between 2003-14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Neiphiu Rio could well become the chief minister of Nagaland for a fourth time as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to the governor on Tuesday stating that 12 of its MLAs would support the 67-year-old and form a coalition government with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

As none of the parties got a clear majority, the BJP-NDPP and the Naga People's Front (NPF) have separately claimed that they would form the government.

Rio served as chief minister of Nagaland as NPF candidate for three consecutive terms between 2003-14. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. Just ahead of the February elections, Rio resigned from the Lok Sabha and quit his party to join NDPP.

Born in 1950 in Kohima; Rio became the president of the Kohima District United Democratic Front Youth Wing in 1974. He joined the Congress in 1989 and was subsequently elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Northern Angami-II constituency. For the next decade, Rio held numerous posts in the state including minister for sports, education, higher and technical education, and art and culture.

Rio was also Nagaland’s home minister under S.C. Jamir from 1998 to 2002. At the end of his term, he quit the Congress accusing then Chief Minister Jamir of not working towards settling Naga issues in the state.

He then joined the Naga People’s Front and formed the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) along with the BJP and other regional parties. He managed to break the Congress' 10-year hold on the state and formed the government in 2003.

Due to the imposition of President’s rule in the state in 2008, Rio was dismissed as the chief minister. However, his party won a clear majority in 2013 elections, re-electing him the head of the state.

