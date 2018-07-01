BJP attacks Congress over Vijay Mallya reposting Rahul Gandhi's tweet

The BJP today took a dig at the Congress after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya re-posted a tweet of Rahul Gandhi, terming it as support of a "maha thug" (big cheat) for a 'maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance).

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Mallya had always enjoyed good relations with the Congress and his retweet only brought it into the open. After all, Mallya received all the money during the Congress rule, he alleged.

"The 'maha thug' has supported the 'maha gathbandhan'," Baluni added. Earlier, Mallya, who has defaulted on bank loans running into thousands of crores, re-posted a tweet of the Congress chief, who denounced the Modi government over its black money claims and promises. "2014,

He (Modi) said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!" Gandhi had tweeted.