App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP attacks Congress over Vijay Mallya reposting Rahul Gandhi's tweet

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Mallya had always enjoyed good relations with the Congress and his retweet only brought it into the open. After all, Mallya received all the money during the Congress rule, he alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today took a dig at the Congress after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya re-posted a tweet of Rahul Gandhi, terming it as support of a "maha thug" (big cheat) for a 'maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance).

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Mallya had always enjoyed good relations with the Congress and his retweet only brought it into the open. After all, Mallya received all the money during the Congress rule, he alleged.

"The 'maha thug' has supported the 'maha gathbandhan'," Baluni added.     Earlier, Mallya, who has defaulted on bank loans running into thousands of crores, re-posted a tweet of the Congress chief, who denounced the Modi government over its black money claims and promises.   "2014,

He (Modi) said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!" Gandhi had tweeted.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.