you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP asks workers, spokespersons to exercise restraint on Ayodhya verdict

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict on the Ayodhya case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on November 4, asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

At a meeting of the party's spokespersons, media and social media departments from across the country, BJP's central leadership told them to avoid making unnecessary statements on the Ram temple issue, sources aware of the deliberations said.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya also briefed social media teams of the party on how to prevent controversial statements on such platforms, they said.

related news

The Sangh's top brass in its recent meeting of 'pracharaks' had told them not to celebrate or carry out processions if Ram temple judgement comes in its favour.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day daily hearing. The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

In his latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

PM Modi described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:28 am

tags #Ayodhya case #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Politics #Supreme Court

