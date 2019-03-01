App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP asks Rahul to answer its five questions at Saturday rally

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP Friday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to reply to its five questions, including aligning with scamster Madhu Koda and a tie-up with the Lalu Prasad's party RJD which had opposed creation of Jharkhand, in his speech at the party rally here Saturday.

After five long years Rahul Gandhi is visiting JharkhandRahul ji is welcome to Jharkhand, give replies to the (following) five questions, BJPs spokesman Pratul Shahdeo said in a press statement.

Accusing Rahul of supporting the erstwhile Madhu Koda government that was allegedly involved in Rs 4000 crore scam, Shahdeo asked, Whether supporting Koda indicates giving shape to a new scam?

In an apparent reference to the JMM bribery case, Shahdeos second poser was, You (Congress) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have old connection of give and take. Make it public (as to) what deal has been struck between you and the JMM for making alliance this time.

Shahdeo further asked Rahuls view on former Congress MP late Kartik Oraon, who had moved a bill in Lok Sabha to deny double benefits of reservation to converted tribals.

The BJP leaders fourth query pertained to Congress alliance with the RJD in the proposed grand alliance despite the latter had opposed creation of Jharkhand and that how could the Lalu Prasad party think of the states development.

Do you want to go to any level to get power, Shahdeo asked, taking a dig at the Congress president.

In his last poser, Shahdeo asked who would be the leader of the proposed grand alliance in Jharkhand as Babulal Marandis Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM) has ceased to exist and that if you have accepted (JMMs) Hemant Soren as leader then announce his name because (JPCC president) Ajoy Kumar is also hoping to become the chief minister from the back door.

The BJP had sought the Election Commission to direct Marandi not to use JVMs flag, election symbol and not to collect donation as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker on February 20 found legal the merger of six JVM MLAs with the BJP four years ago rejected the JVMs demand for their disqualification under the 10thSchedule.

Rahul is scheduled to address a Congress rally Saturday along with opposition leaders.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

