App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP asks Congress to not insult armed forces with 'fake, fabricated' stories

Taking a dig at the opposition party, BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Congress and its allies are "crying" while terrorists and their sponsors are being hit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

With the Congress seeking to corner the Modi government over details of the Indian air strike on terrorist camp in Pakistan, the BJP on Monday asked it to not mislead the country and insult armed forces with "fake and fabricated" stories.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Congress and its allies are "crying" while terrorists and their sponsors are being hit.

"Is this a coincidence or a partnership? It is unfortunate when the entire country is speaking in one voice to salute our armed forces' valour, the Congress and its allies are raising such questions," he said.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal has cited several international media accounts reporting "no proof of militant losses at Balakot" to question Modi if they are "pro-Pakistan".

related news

Congress chief spokesperson referred to Union minister S S Ahluwalia's reported remarks that the government never claimed to have killed 300-350 terrorists in the air strike to ask Modi to share the "truth" with the country.

Though there has been no official communication on the casualty figures among terrorists in the Indian Air Forces strike, some media reports have quoted official sources to say that anywhere between 300-350 terrorists were killed.

Naqvi accused the Congress and its allies in the opposition of "irresponsible behaviour", saying these comments show their mindset on a sensitive issue like national security.

"The country no longer expect the Congress and its allies to welcome security forces' action to end terrorism but they should at least not mislead the nation and insult armed forces with fake and fabricated stories," he said.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.