App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP appoints Somu Veerraju as party's Andhra Pradesh president

Veerraju, a senior BJP leader in the state, replaces Kanna Lakshminarayana, who was at the helm for over two years.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The BJP on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju, a MLC in Andhra Pradesh, as its state president, a party statement said.

Veerraju, a senior BJP leader in the state, replaces Kanna Lakshminarayana, who was at the helm for over two years.

Despite the BJP making impressive strides in the neighbouring Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party has remained a marginal force in Andhra Pradesh.

Close
The appointment of a new president indicates the party's national leadership's push to rejig the organisation in the state to make it a force in the politics dominated by two regional parties, the YSR Congress and the TDP.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Somu Veerraju

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.