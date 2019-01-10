App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP appoints Shivraj Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh as party vice presidents

Party president Amit Shah made the appointments on the eve of the BJP's two-day national council meeting, which is expected to set the tone for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on January 10 appointed former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje as its vice presidents, bringing its three powerful state leaders into the national politics.

In a tweet, BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said Shah has appointed the three former chief ministers as its vice presidents.

The party had lost power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recent state polls. Chouhan and Singh were Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers respectively for three terms. Raje was Rajasthan chief minister.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Raman Singh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #Vasundhara Raje

