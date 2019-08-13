BJP announces schedule for its organisational polls

Setting the stage for organisational revamp in the party, the BJP announced on August 13 elections of its state unit presidents and national council members between December 1-15.

The party said in a statement that its national election panel headed by former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh met on August 13 and finalised the schedule of organisational elections at different levels.

The exercise will kick off from September 11, with members and heads of the party's booth committees slated to be elected by September 30 across the country.

This will be followed by elections at the 'mandal' level and then district level between October 11-31 and November 11-30, respectively.

After the rejigged national council is formed, it will meet to elect the party's new president or ratify his appointment if he will have been nominated by then.

With incumbent BJP president Amit Shah now also serving as the Union home minister, it is likely that he will pave the way for a fresh face at the helm.