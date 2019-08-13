App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP announces schedule for its organisational polls

The party said in a statement that its national election panel headed by former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh met on August 13 and finalised the schedule of organisational elections at different levels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Setting the stage for organisational revamp in the party, the BJP announced on August 13 elections of its state unit presidents and national council members between December 1-15.

The party said in a statement that its national election panel headed by former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh met on August 13 and finalised the schedule of organisational elections at different levels.

The exercise will kick off from September 11, with members and heads of the party's booth committees slated to be elected by September 30 across the country.

Close

This will be followed by elections at the 'mandal' level and then district level between October 11-31 and November 11-30, respectively.

related news

After the rejigged national council is formed, it will meet to elect the party's new president or ratify his appointment if he will have been nominated by then.

With incumbent BJP president Amit Shah now also serving as the Union home minister, it is likely that he will pave the way for a fresh face at the helm.

The BJP had recently appointed J P Nadda as its working president to take care of day-to-day responsibility of its organisational affairs. There is a view within the party that he may succeed Shah.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.