Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP announces nationwide awareness programme on Kashmir decision

Meanwhile, Panchayat members have driven doen to Delhi to have their concerns heard

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 26 announced a month-long outreach programme across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, to make people aware of the importance of the Centre’s decision of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating the state into Union Territories, The Hindu has reported.

From September 1 to 30, union ministers, members of Parliament, chief ministers and state BJP leaders are expected to hold public awareness events in 370 places across India, including large-scale events in 35 cities, union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters.

Of the places selected for the mass outreach programme, nine are in Jammu and Kashmir. These include, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore in the Kashmir Valley, which are prone to militancy and have faced a severe communication blackout since August 5.

Close

When asked by reporters the need for this outreach programme, Shekhawat said that there is a need for the people to understand the significance of the “historic move”.

related news

On being asked on Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, not being allowed to visit the state, he said that there were some “perennial trouble creators” who had “isolated themselves from the rest of the country” on the issue of Article 370.

Meanwhile, frustrated with the “bunch of lies” being propagated by TV channels on the “normal situation” in the Valley, panchayat members have reached Delhi, to “bust” the Centre’s claims.

A panchayat member from Anantnag district told the newspaper, “If the government bullets don't kill, starvation will.”

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Congress have driven to Delhi to have their concerns heard.

One of the Panchayat member, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, belonging to the Bakharwala tribal community, told the newspaper, “The crackdown began on August 4 itself, with many of us getting polite calls from the police to come down to the station to discuss law and order. Only those of us who did not respond to the calls are free.”

Asserting that dissent wasn’t being tolerated at all, another member Talib Hussain told the publication, “The police is slapping PSA [Public Safety Act] like it’s distributing toffees.” He said that no one had any clear estimates as to how many panchayat members were in custody as all communications lines are blocked.

Hussain said that they could plan to drive down to Delhi only because they lived in neighbouring villages and could walk to reach other.

The Panchayat members complained that the situation in villages is far from normal and that basic necessities were unavailable. “The cities are better off. In villages, we are starved of even the most basic rations. Most of the provision stores are shut. Hospitals don't even have basic medicines like paracetamol. Heart patients do not have access to medicines and it is next to impossible to take pregnant women to hospitals in the absence of vehicles,” another Panchayat member Iqbal Ahmed said.

An exasperated Ahmed told the paper that the only way to communicate with the government in the state is through security forces, to the extent that ration was being delivered by them and the instruction to send children to school came through the station house officer.

 

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Article 370 #BJP #Jammu and Kashmir

