you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP announces candidates for Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency

The BJP announced the names of its candidates for most of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies, which will go the polls along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11. The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency.

In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it and later joined it.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Arunachal Pradesh #BJP #India #Politics

