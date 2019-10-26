App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal says Vasundhara Raje helped Congress candidate in bypoll, demands action

His brother Narayan Beniwal was the BJP-RLP alliance candidate and defeated Congress's Harendra Mirdha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal alleged on October 25 that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has helped the Congress candidate in Khinwsar bypoll, a day after his brother won the assembly seat by a slender margin. Beniwal, convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the MP from Nagaur, also accused former state minister Yunus Khan of aiding the Congress in the bypoll, in a tweet tagging BJP chief Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and state chief Satish Poonia.

He also tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders.

His brother Narayan Beniwal was the BJP-RLP alliance candidate and defeated Congress's Harendra Mirdha.

Close
Beniwal further alleged that Raje and Khan had also helped the Congress candidate in the Nagaur seat during the Lok Sabha polls when the RLP and the BJP fought the election in alliance.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 26, 2019 08:38 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.