Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP alleges hawala money trail from Karnataka to Congress HQ in Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP demanded that the top Congress leadership respond to the purported "confessional statements" made to Income Tax department by alleged associates of Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar claiming the money trail in a ‘hawala network' went to Congress headquarters.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying he has been asking questions on a daily basis from the government but these statements “have exposed his party, which has become synonymous with corruption”.

“The Congress is standing on a tripod of unaccounted cash, hawala transactions and corrupt deeds,” he alleged.

The case shows that money trail from the state went to the Congress' headquarters at Akbar Road, he alleged.

The “confessional statements of three persons, who along with Shivakumar- a Congress leader- have been chargesheeted by the I-T department, have completely exposed the opposition party,” he claimed.

“Unaccounted cash would be measured in kilos and tonnes and brought from Chandani Chowk to the Congress' office on Akbar Road here,” Patra alleged, citing the purported statements.

The IT department had raided Shivakumar's premises in Karnataka last year and those of people linked to him, including in Delhi, and had claimed to have recovered incriminating evidence against him.

Other accused in the charge sheet are Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendra. Patra cited alleged statements made by these accused among others.

According to the tax department, Narayan is a business partner of Shivakumar and Sharma is the proprietor of Sharma Transports, which runs a fleet of luxury and passenger buses and provides transport services on rental basis.

Haumanthaiah is an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. He was responsible for allegedly storing and handling unaccounted cash of Shivakumar in Delhi.

Patra also cited diaries allegedly recovered from Congress leaders in the state claiming “entries of money running up to Rs 600 crore were shown against SG and RG among others”. The BJP leader alleged they referred to the top Congress leaders.

Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi should come out and respond, he said.

Instead of repeating his "lies" on the Rafale case, “Rahul Gandhi should respond to these confessional statements”, he said.

He noted that BJP president Amit Shah had said during the Karnataka assembly polls held earlier this year that the Congress has been using the state as an ATM machinet, and added that the I-T case has proved him right.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

