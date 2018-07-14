App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP activists stage protest, burn Mehbooba's effigy in Jammu

Led by district president (Jammu West) Ayodhya Gupta, BJP supporters held the demonstration at Kachi Chawni in the heart of the city and demanded that a sedition case is registered against Mufti.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of BJP activists today staged a demonstration here and burnt an effigy of the former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that any attempt by the Centre to engineer a split in her party would have "extremely dangerous" consequences.

Led by district president (Jammu West) Ayodhya Gupta, BJP supporters held the demonstration at Kachi Chawni in the heart of the city and demanded that a sedition case is registered against Mufti.

The former chief minister had yesterday said, "If there are any attempts to engineer a split in the PDP like it was done in 1987 to commit robbery on people's vote and to crush the MUF (Muslim United Front), the results will be extremely dangerous."

She also recalled that the events post the 1987 Assembly elections "created" Syed Salahuddin, the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, and Mohammad Yasin Malik, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front head.

"We request the governor (N N Vohra) to take serious note of her anti-national statement, file a sedition case against her and put her behind bars so that no other politician ever dares to make such a statement," Gupta told reporters.

He termed Mufti's statement "shameful" and said, "terrorism is getting a boost by such utterances".
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.