App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD to launch 3-day stir to protest against fuel price hike

Noting that prices of petrol and diesel have been rising everyday in an unusual manner, the OPCC chief took a dig at the BJP-led government for not including fuel within the purview of GST.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha Congress lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for sky-rocketing of fuel prices, while ruling BJD announced plan to launch a 3-day stir to protest against the hike in oil prices.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing in the country and the common people are hit hard as the BJP-led NDA government is indifferent to their plight," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said in a statement.

Noting that prices of petrol and diesel have been rising everyday in an unusual manner, the OPCC chief took a dig at the BJP-led government for not including fuel within the purview of GST.

He said common people are hit hard due to fuel price hike as it is having a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities.

The OPCC chief also targeted the ruling BJD in Odisha accusing it of being dormant and lacking courage to raise its voice against the BJP.

The ruling BJD also came down heavily on the Centre for "unprecedented" fuel price increase and said the prices have gone beyond control as the NDA government "failed to take concrete steps to tackle the situation."

In a statement, the BJD said it would resort to an agitational programme for three days from September 7 to 9. Demonstrations would be held at different places of the state in a phased manner for two hours every day as part of the protest action, it said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #BJD #Commodities #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.