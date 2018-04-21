BJD not in favour of impeachment motion against CJI

The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD today said it was not in favour of the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Impeachment notice against the CJI should be given on rare occasion. There is no point in demeaning the post of the CJI," BJD spokesman and Odisha government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy told reporters here.

Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, today initiated an unprecedented step to impeach the Chief Justice of India, moving a notice accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority.

Leveling five specific allegations, leaders of the Opposition parties met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and handed him over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired.

Misra is the 45th Chief Justice of India and the third from Odisha to occupy the country's highest judicial post.

Earlier, Justice Ranganath Misra (21st) and Justice Gopal Ballav Patnaik (32nd) have held the post.