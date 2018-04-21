App
Apr 21, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD holds demonstrations against cash crunch in ATMs

Holding placards, the sloganeering demonstrators held protests near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as other nationalised bank offices in the state capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJD workers in Odisha on Saturday staged demonstrations across the state, protesting against the alleged cash crunch hitting ATMs in the country.

Similar protests were held in different sub-divisions and blocks throughout the state, party leaders said.

Activists of the BJD's women, student and youth wings staged a two-hour sit-in from 10 am to 12 noon in a "peaceful" manner and work in the banks were not affected due to the demonstration, party leaders said.

"The party decided to resort to the protest action in view of the difficulty faced by the people in the state and elsewhere due to non-availability of cash in most ATMs," said BJD General Secretary Sanjay Dasburma.

The protest was aimed at creating awareness among people about the apathetic attitude of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said.

Claiming that the country is witnessing a "financial emergency", party leaders said the protest would be intensified if the Centre fails to take concrete steps to improve the situation at the earliest.

tags #cash crunch #Current Affairs #demonetisation #India #RBI

