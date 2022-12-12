 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BIS publishes standard for online consumer reviews

Dec 12, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards has come out with a new standard for organisations, like e-commerce players, travel portals and food delivery platforms, that publish consumer review online as part of the government's efforts to curb fake reviews.

This standard is applicable to any organisation that publishes consumer reviews online, including suppliers/sellers of products and services that collect reviews from their own customers, a third-party contracted by the suppliers/sellers or an independent third party.

According to an official statement, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standard body of India, has published an Indian Standard -- IS 19000:2022, 'Online Consumer Reviews - Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation and Publication'.

"This standard provides requirements and recommendations for the principles and methods for review administrators to apply in their collection, moderation and publication of online consumer reviews. The standard prescribes specific responsibilities for the review author and the review administrator," the statement said.

BIS standard lays down the process which demonstrates the commitment of consumer review sites that they value their customers and provide reviews that can be trusted.

"It would help building confidence among consumers to purchase goods online and help them take better purchase decisions. The standard is expected to benefit all stakeholders in the e-commerce ecosystem, i.e. consumers, e-commerce platforms, sellers etc," the statement said.