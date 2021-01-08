MARKET NEWS

Bird flu scare in Delhi as 100 crows drop dead, government doctors rushed to spot

The doctors have collected samples but will wait for test results to confirm bird flu.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
File image (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

A team of doctors was rushed to the A-2 Central Park of Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi on January 8 after more than 100 crows died in the area, news reports said. The sudden deaths have created panic in the national capital amid a nationwide bird-flu scare.

The bird flu, also known as avian influenza, has so far been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The Centre, however, has asked all states and union territories to be alert and take precautionary measures.

Bird flu primarily affects birds but can infect humans who come in close contact with sick birds.

In Delhi, doctors collected samples for laboratory tests and did not confirm bird flu, which they said would be known after test reports come in.

As many as 12 epicentres have been identified in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research confirmed positive reports of the H5N8 virus, a variant of avian influenza.

While no human is known to have been affected by the outbreak, Kerala, which has declared the infection a state disaster, has started culling chickens and ducks.

The bird flu scare has slowed the consumption of eggs and poultry in some parts of the country, leading to a drop in prices.

Also read: All you need to know about the bird flu outbreak in India
TAGS: #bird flu #Delhi #Health #India
first published: Jan 8, 2021 03:09 pm

