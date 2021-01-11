MARKET NEWS

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far: Govt

States have been asked to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

The Centre on Monday said bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far and stressed on increased surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms.

"Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country," the department of animal husbandry and dairying said in a statement.

The outbreak was confirmed in seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh -- as on January 10.

On Monday, bird flu has also been confirmed in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

States have been asked to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

"States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of biosecurity in poultry farms," it said.

The Centre has also directed states to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.

It has asked state animal husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of transmission of the disease into humans.

Meanwhile, the department said that ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan as well as Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat.

Further, the death of crows was confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas.

The outbreak of Avian Influenza has been among poultry in Parbhani district, while AI is confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in crows in Maharashtra.

In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway to control and containment of the spread of the disease. A central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula on Monday for carrying out monitoring of the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation, the statement said.
first published: Jan 11, 2021 06:54 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

