Bird flu outbreak: Centre deploys rapid response teams to monitor situation

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has formed teams to monitor the spread of bird flu in seven states. The outbreak has been confirmed in nine states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

The Ministry has deployed 9 rapid response teams in Haryana after two poultry farms in Panchkula district recorded positive samples of avian influenza. Control and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres, it said in a release.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected sites reached Kerala on January 9 and are currently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation.

Another team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 11 and is undertaking a survey in the affected areas.

The government has also directed zoo managements to submit daily reports to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease.

The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum saying avian influenza is a scheduled disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such a disease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventive measures against its spread.

The Centre has directed states to build awareness among the public and curb the misinformation regarding bird flu.

States/ UTs have been told to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Seventeen more ducks were found dead at the Sanjay Lake in Delhi, prompting authorities to declare it an "alert zone". This came a day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) closed the famous water body-cum-park following the death of 10 ducks on the premises.

Carcasses of 215 migratory birds were found in the Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, taking the total number of such birds suspected to have died of avian influenza to 4,235.