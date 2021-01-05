MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bird flu: Chicken, egg shops shut in parts of Madhya Pradesh for 15 days

The Director of MP Animal Husbandry Department Dr RK Rokade has said that the bird flu spread is restricted to crows in the state so far and has not been detected in poultry such as chicken.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 10:13 PM IST
Hundreds of crows have died of the H5N8 avian flu in Madhya Pradesh (Image: Wikimedia)

Hundreds of crows have died of the H5N8 avian flu in Madhya Pradesh (Image: Wikimedia)


Shops selling chicken, eggs, and other poultry products have been closed for 15 days in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

The Mandsaur administration has ordered the closure of all shops selling chicken and eggs to contain the spread of the bird flu in the city, reported India Today.

Bird flu alert in Rajasthan after crow deaths in several districts


After hundreds of crows were found dead in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh including in Indore, authorities got samples tested to learn that there has been an outbreak of the H5N8 sub-type of the Influenza A virus in the state.

Avian flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now


The Director of MP Animal Husbandry Department Dr RK Rokade has said that the bird flu spread is restricted to crows in the state so far and has not been detected in poultry such as chicken.

In Mandsaur alone 100 crows have died of the avian influenza. Additionally, between December 23, 2020 and January 3, 2021, 142 crows died of avian influenza in Indore, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone, and nine in Sehore. The districts of Dewas, Ujjain, Neemuch, and Guna have also reported crow deaths from bird flu.

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel has informed that a rapid response team is setting up a control room in Indore to track the spread of the bird flu. Meanwhile, a bird flu alert has already been sounded by the authorities.

Bird flu declared a state disaster in Kerala, authorities order culling of domestic poultry

The avian flu has also been detected in other states, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan. Several birds have been found dead in Gujarat also, but authorities are yet to ascertain if they were carrying the H5N8 virus infection.

With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #avian influenza #bird flu #Madhya Pradesh #poultry
first published: Jan 5, 2021 10:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.