Bird flu: Centre asks states to rethink ban on sale of poultry

Consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans, the government has said.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Representative image

The Centre on January 16 asked state governments to rethink bans and permit the sale of poultry and poultry products sourced from non-infected areas.

The ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying said a central team formed to monitor the situation was visiting infected sites and conducting epistemological studies.

"States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products and allow selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from the non-infected areas/states. It is reiterated that consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Consumers should not heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion," the ministry said in a statement.

"These adversely affect poultry and egg markets and thereby poultry and maize farmers, who are already affected by the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown."

Close

Cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in poultry in Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, the ministry said on January 16.

"Moreover, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh (crow); Surat, Navsari and Narmada districts of Gujarat (crow); Dehradun district of Uttarakhand (crow); Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh (crow). Additionally, in Delhi, pigeon and brown fish owl in Najafgarh and heron in Rohini have tested positive for avian influenza," the ministry said.

Bird flue has so far been confirmed in 11 states, including Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bird flu #India
first published: Jan 17, 2021 10:09 am

