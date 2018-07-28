Biplab Kumar Deb for developing politics-free education in Tripura

Leaving the legacy of the Left behind, Tripura wants to develop its education system free from politics, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said here today.

Addressing an interactive session with B Ed candidates who have been sponsored by the state governemnt for their studies outside the state, Deb said his government has adopted a positive approach towards developing the state.

He said ideal state should belong to its people and merit should be valued above everything else.

We dont believe in old politics. One should grow up with confidence with a mindset for development. We want meritorious students. There is no caste divide in merit. The ersthwhile (Left Front) government played politics with the teachers, students and education, he said.

Deb urged the aspiring teachers to involve in community welfare activities and said the state can develop only when a society and community changes.

We know we are human but for development and changing the state, we must know about ourselves, our family, neighbours and the society. The state will change when the society changes, Deb said.

In a bid to support candidates aspiring for teaching jobs, the state government earlier announced to sponsor 150 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for 2 year B Ed courses in West Bengal.

The Department of Tribal Welfare will bear all expenses of course fee for selected beneficiaries, who would study in two colleges of West Bengal.

The chief minister said syndicate raj has been active in Tripura for several years and blamed the successive Left Front governments for promoting the practice.

He said Tripura did not develop as a modern state due to stress on syndicate practice.

We want a state of humanity and will not tolerate any syndicate raj here, Deb said.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath, who also interacted with the students, warned against any compromise with quality in teacher posts.

He said his government would support poor students in availing bank loans to fund their studies.

"We will try to arrange loans for poor students from different banks. They can pay back the loan after landing jobs," he said. PTI JOY JM JM .