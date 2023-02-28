 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY31, says report

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

The launch of new schemes in the support of biomass cogeneration projects is playing a crucial role in the capacity additions of small biogas plants located in remote and rural parts of India, the report by 1Lattice, a technology-enabled decision support organisation, said.

Paddy stubble bundles stored near a biomass power plant in Punjab. Photo by Manu Moudgil/Mongabay.

Biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY2030-31 piggybacking on government schemes as well as investments from global green energy companies, according to a report.

The Indian biomass market is attracting investments from global green energy companies. There is a growing demand for the supply of clean and reliable power to businesses in India and biomass as a source of energy is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the power demand, the report explained.

Abhishek Maiti, Director, 1Lattice in a statement said, ”India currently has an installed capacity of 10.2 GW for biomass production and the biomass market in India is expected to reach Rs 32,000 crore by FY’31.”