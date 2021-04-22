Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine could to be available by August

Biological E vaccine would be approved and available for use by August this year, Dr VK Paul said. (Representative image)

India may get its second indigenously made vaccine by August 2021. The Hyderabad-based Biological E has completed Phase-1 and 2 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is about to commence the Phase 3 tests, aid Dr VK Paul Niti Aayog member (health) said.

"The Phase-1 and 2 trials of Biological E are almost over and they will be submitting their data, and after that, they will go into Phase-3. This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of seven crore vaccines per month," Paul said, adding that the company could produce around 70 million doses a month.

Paul said the vaccine would be approved and available for use by August this year.

If approved, this will be India's fourth COVID-19 vaccine. The drug regulator has so far granted emergency use authorisation to three vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's Covishield, India-made Covaxin and Russian Sputnik V. Covishield is the local name for the Oxford University-AstraZaneca jab that is being manufactured by SII.

As per reports, Biological E is testing a two-dose vaccine. Similar to Covaxin, the jab will be administered at a 28-day interval. The firm has tied up with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp to develop the jab.

Biological E has also partnered with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture its single-dose vaccine to fulfil global supply orders.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India to comply with local regulations.

India has, so far, administered 127,605,870 COVID-19 jabs. Covishield accounts for more than 90 percent of the vaccines given, as per the government data.

About 15 states and union territories, including Goa, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, have administered only Covishield to its beneficiaries.