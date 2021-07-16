india Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges govt to further ease regulations & cut GST to revive economy Biocon’s Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, says we have seen strong and sustainable growth over the last three decades, owing to the bold reforms of the early 90s. However, she adds, the government needs to focus on further easing regulations and administrative requirements to facilitate Ease of Doing Business.