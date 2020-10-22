Bill to seek review of Kulbhushan Jadhav conviction approved by Pakistan parliamentary panel

A Pakistani parliamentary panel on October 21 approved a bill which would review the conviction of death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, complying with the directives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to reports.

The draft bill, called the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance was discussed and approved by the Pakistani National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice. According to reports, this was despite stiff resistance from the Opposition in Pakistan.

Taking part in the debate, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said the bill has been introduced in compliance with directives of the ICJ and said that Pakistan could face sanctions for not complying with the ICJ's verdict if the Bill was not adopted by the Parliament.

Fifty-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence handed to him by a military court.

Senior advocate Harish Salve was the lead counsel for India in the Jadhav case at the Hague-based ICJ which ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

However, the committee's members from the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) requested its chairman Riaz Fatyana to reject the bill, according to reports.

(With inputs from PTI)