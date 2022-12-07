 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Bill to amend Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act introduced in Lok Sabha

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

It also proposes a Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for the revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies.

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the sector, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amidst demands from Opposition MPs that it be referred to a standing committee for review.

The Bill, introduced by Minister of State (MoS) for Cooperation BL Verma, also seeks to create a "Co-operative Election Authority" to bring electoral reforms in the sector and authorise the central government to appoint one or more co-operative ombudsmen.

It also proposes a Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for the revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies.

Another important change proposed in the existing law is increasing the monetary penalties on multi-state co-operative societies for the contravention of norms.

Opposition MPs alleged the Bill's provisions encroach on the rights of state governments.

"Cooperative society is a state subject. There is a clear indication that the central government has been encroaching upon the territory of state governments (and) that is why protests are cropping up across the nation," said Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.