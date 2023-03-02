 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates appreciated India's Covid management, vaccination drive, digital health initiatives: Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mandaviya showed Gates the dedicated war room at the ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the Covid pandemic, the official said.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to an official, he appreciated how India worked excellently during the Covid pandemic.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani."

