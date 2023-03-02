English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Bill Gates appreciated India's Covid management, vaccination drive, digital health initiatives: Mansukh Mandaviya

    During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mandaviya showed Gates the dedicated war room at the ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the Covid pandemic, the official said.

    PTI
    March 02, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

    According to an official, he appreciated how India worked excellently during the Covid pandemic.

    During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mandaviya showed Gates the dedicated war room at the ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the Covid pandemic, the official said.

    Mandaviya tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani."

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Current Affairs #India #mansukh mandaviya
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 06:50 am