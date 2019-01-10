App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bill for 10% reservation for poor in general category challenged in Supreme Court

The petition, filed by Youth For Equality organisation and Kaushal Kant Mishra, sought the quashing of the bill saying that the economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

A plea challenging the bill to provide 10 percent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education was on Thursday filed in the Supreme Court.

The plea said the bill violates basic feature of the Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to the general categories and the 50 percent ceiling limit cannot be breached.

The Rajya Sabha passed it with 165 voting in its favour and 7 against on Wednesday, a day after the Lok Sabha had approved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill was approved after the House rejected five amendments moved by Opposition members.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 percent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:17 pm

