Bill defining LG's role, power democratically, constitutionally dangerous: Sisodia

His remarks came after the Centre introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
The Centre's bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is democratically and constitutionally

The Centre's bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is democratically and constitutionally "dangerous", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The Centre's bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is democratically and constitutionally "dangerous", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, and accused the BJP of trying to rule the national capital from the "backdoor".

His remarks came after the Centre introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"Its a very dangerous amendment democratically and constitutionally. It will render the elections and elected government in Delhi meaningless," Sisodia said at a press conference.

The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government will look into the matter and explore options after consulting legal experts.

"This amendment by the BJP and its government at the Centre upturns the decision of the Supreme Court and thus the Constitution. After badly loosing elections in Delhi and getting zero seat (in municipal bypoll), the BJP is now trying to rule Delhi from the backdoor," Sisodia said.

The Supreme Court has decided that the elected government in Delhi has executive powers over matters except public order, police and land. The amendment provides for sending all the files to the LG, he said.
#Delhi #Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia #India #Lieutenant Governor (LG)
first published: Mar 15, 2021 06:55 pm

