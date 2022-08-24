English
    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against release of convicts tomorrow

    Eleven persons, who were convicted on the charge of gang-rape and murder in the case dating back to 2002, walked out from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India

    The Supreme Court on August 25 will hear the pleas moved against the release of 11 persons, who were convicted in the case of gang-rape of 2002 Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano and the murder of her seven family members.

    The petitions against their release were filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and social activist and professor Roop Rekha Verma.

    The convicts walked out from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

    They were given a life term in 2008, by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

    The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

    The crime against Bilkis Bano and her family members was committed on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur village of Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots.

    The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to the victim.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.