Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bilateral trade with India can grow manifold : Mexican envoy

In 2017, Indian exports to Mexico stood at $5.02 billion and imports from the country was at $3.35 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mexico said bilateral trade with India is expected to grow at least 30 percent in 2018 to about $11 billion.

Trade with India has grown "immensely" in the last few years, from about $6.39 billion in 2013 to $8.37 billion in 2017, Melba Pria, Ambassador of Mexico in India said at an interactive session here organised by Bengal Chamber.

"We are only scratching the surface in terms of trade with India. There is potential to grow our bilateral trade manifold. We expect bilateral trade to rise by at least 30 percent this year (2018), mainly on the back of rising oil prices and hope to double it in times to come," she said.

In 2017, Indian exports to Mexico stood at $5.02 billion and imports from the country was at $3.35 billion. Pria said the potential areas for bilateral trade include auto parts, software and IT, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering goods and minerals.

In terms of foreign direct investments, the envoy said total FDI inflow from Mexico to India is around $118 million since 2000. Mexican investment in India in 2017 was to the tune of $18 million, she said.

Pria, however, said India is a "better trader" than Mexico as it has diversified its business with the Latin American nation. "The case is not the same with Mexico as some of India's trade policies are still closed," she added.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 07:09 pm

tags #India #Melba Pria #Mexico

