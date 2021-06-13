Bikaner to start door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination; all you need to know
A mobile van will leave for the door-to-door vaccination campaign only after a minimum of 10 people register for the jab.
June 13, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
India's first door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to begin in Rajasthan's Bikaner. In the first phase, scheduled to begin on June 14, the administration plans to inoculate those above the age of 45.
The Bikaner district administration has started a WhatsApp helpline number where people can register their names and address to get the COVID-19 jab, as per an NDTV report.
Two ambulances and three mobile teams have been deployed for the exercise.
Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
A mobile van will leave for the door-to-door vaccination campaign only after a minimum of 10 people register for the jab. The requirement of 10 has been decided to minimise vaccine wastage, the report said.
Bikaner has a population of over 7 lakh as per the 2011 Census and about 60-65 percent of its population has been vaccinated so far, said Namit Mehta, Collector of Bikaner, as quoted by NDTV.
Centre plans to deliver vaccines by unmanned aerial vehicles
"With the experts predicting the third wave of Covid infections, we are targeting 75 percent vaccination for the 45+ category. There are several constraints for this age group in going to the vaccination centres, especially for the elderly and the women. So this initiative of vaccinating people at their homes should find many takers," Mehta added.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll in has increased to 8,815 on June 12 with 16 more fatalities, while 368 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,49,376.
A total of 9,32,161 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 8,400.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19