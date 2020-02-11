Bijwasan Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Bijwasan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bijwasan Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bijwasan constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bijwasan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.
Below is the Delhi Poll Bijwasan Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 63.42% and in 2013, 63.15% of Bijwasan's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Col Devinder Sehrawat of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 19536 votes which was 16.53% of the total votes polled. Col Devinder Sehrawat polled a total of 118218 (54.99%) votes.
BJP's Sat Prakash Rana won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2414 (2.32%) votes. Sat Prakash Rana polled 103875 which was 34.65% of the total votes polled.
