Bihar's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5-lakh mark; death toll mounts to 1,379

Bihar's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5-lakh mark on Saturday as 474 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,379, it said.

The fresh cases took the state's caseload to 2,50,449, the bulletin said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 196, followed by Muzaffarpur (28) and Sitamarhi (20), it said. Four fresh fatalities were reported in Patna and one each in Begusarai and Supaul, the bulletin said.

As many as 730 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,43,985, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.42 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 5,085 active cases, it said. Bihar has so far tested over 1.77 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,02,055 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.