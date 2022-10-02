English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh resigns

    The minister, whose recent utterances on corruption in his own department had made headlines, was not immediately available for comment.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, whose outspokenness has been a cause of embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government, has resigned from the post, according to his father and state RJD president Jagadanand Singh.

    The RJD leader said that the agriculture minister, who had been “raising his voice in favour of farmers”, decided to put in his papers so that “the rift does not deepen” (‘taaki ladaai aage nahin badhe’).

    The minister, whose recent utterances on corruption in his own department had made headlines, was not immediately available for comment.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Bihar's agriculture #Nitish Kumar #RJD #RJD president Jagadanand Singh #Sudhakar Singh
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.