Bihariganj Election Result LIVE Updates | JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta maintains lead over Congress' Subhashini Yadav

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 126 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 126 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 108 seats as of 5:46pm.

Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the Janata Dal (JDU) is leading over Congress' Subhashini Bundela, alias, Subhashini Sharad Yadav.

Subhashini Yadav is the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav. According to PTI, Subhashini had said she is "taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar", as her father Sharad Yadav has "always supported it".

In 2015, the incumbent Mehta had won the seat against Ravindra Charan Yadav of the BJP.

A majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.