Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar migrant worker’s daughter tops Kerala University exam with 85% marks

Payal Kumari, the migrant worker's daughter, has been a meritorious student throughout. She had secured 85 percent marks in her Class 10 board exams and 95 percent marks in her Class 12 board exams.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

Payal Kumari, the daughter of a migrant worker from Bihar, has topped Kerala University exams. She has bagged the first rank in BA Archaeology and History in Mahatma Gandhi University by scoring 85 percent marks.

Her father Pramod Kumar, who is a native of Gosaymathi village in Sheikhpura, Bihar, left for Kerala when Payal was only four-years old, The News Minute reported. Kumar had moved to Ernakulam with his family of four including one son and two daughters and resides in Kochi now.

He has taken up several menial jobs over the years to ensure that his children get educated and have a chance at a better life.

Close

Speaking about her father’s unflinching support, Payal said: “My parents’ dream was to educate us. We live in a rented house. My father works at a paint shop and my mother is a homemaker. It was not an easy task for them.”

The varsity topper also said that she had once thought of quitting her studies because of the financial strain it was putting on her father. But, her teachers, especially her History and Archaeology teachers “Bipin Sir and Vinod Sir,” helped keep the fire in her alive.

Payal has been a meritorious student throughout. She had secured 85 percent marks in her Class 10 board exams and 95 percent marks in her Class 12 board exams. Her siblings have fulfilled their parents’ dream too as the older brother is now working for a private firm while the younger sister is completing her graduation.

Although Payal’s parents want her to join the civil services, she wants to pursue academics and complete her post-graduation.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 11:07 pm

tags #education #Kerala University #migrant worker #topper #university exams

