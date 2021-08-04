Bihar Unlock: Malls, cinema halls, coaching classes reopen from August 7, schools for all grades from August 16

Representative image

In view of the sharp decline in COVID-19 case count, the Bihar government has further eased the curbs imposed to reduce the virus transmission. The fresh unlock order permits malls, cinema halls and coaching classes to reopen, and also allows schools to resume for all grades.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to inform that schools for classes 9th and 10th will reopen from August 7, whereas, school for classes 1st to 8th will reopen from August 16.

Schools and other educational institutes would be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-related safety norms, he said.

After reviewing the current pandemic situation, it has also been decided to allow all shops to resume operations, Kumar said. However, the shops can operate only till 7 pm. The guideline will remain in effect from August 7-25, he said.



The chief minister, in a series of tweets, also announced that coaching classes, shopping malls and cinema halls can operate at 50 percent capacity from August 7.

Public transport in the state, which were functioning at reduced capacity since the onset of second wave, can now operate at full capacity, Kumar said.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the threat of coronavirus continues to loom, Kumar said. "People should continue to maintain precautions," he added.

Bihar, which was one of the states hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May, has witnessed a constant decline in the number of cases over the past two months. The state on August 3 reported only 60 new cases, with 12 districts reporting no new infection. The active caseload stood at 383.