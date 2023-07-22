Bihar tops among all states in reducing poverty: Planning and Development Minister

Representative image.

Bihar has topped among all states in reducing poverty as it witnessed a significant decline in the number of poor people from 51.89 percent of its population to 33.76 percent between 2015-16 and 2019-21, a minister said.

Citing the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): A Progress Review 2023, released by the NITI Aayog earlier this week, Bihar Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said around 2.25 crore people have escaped multidimensional poverty in the state, the "fastest" reduction in the country.

The multidimensional poverty measure is a means to capture the complexity of poverty that considers dimensions of well-being beyond just monetary penury.

Talking to reporters in Patna on July 21, Yadav said, "According to the latest report released by the NITI Aayog, nearly 13.51 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21 in India with the fastest reduction seen in Bihar (18.13 percent), followed by Madhya Pradesh (15.94 percent), Uttar Pradesh (14.75 percent), Odisha (13.66 percent) and Rajasthan (13.55 percent)."

It is a "matter of pride" for the people of Bihar that the Nitish Kumar-led state government has "succeeded" in reducing poverty in the state, he said. "According to the report, rural areas of the state witnessed a remarkable decline in poverty from 56 per cent to 36.95 per cent. The national average of poverty reduction is 13.31 per cent," Yadav said.

The report provided multidimensional poverty estimates for 36 states and Union Territories and 707 administrative districts. The parameters considered are aligned with the sustainable development goals and include three dimensions - health, education and standard of living.

"As far as health indicators in Bihar are concerned, there is a significant decrease in the percentage of the population who are deprived of several facilities. There is a 14.75 per cent decline in the population who are deprived of nutrition indicators," he said.

On the front of years of schooling under the education indicator, the deprivation percentage is 7.11, the minister said, adding that the same is the case with access to cooking fuel, electricity and bank accounts under the quality of living standard.