Bihar to launch action plan for tackling rising air pollution

Nov 30, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

Talking to reporters, BSPCB chairman Ashok Kumar Ghosh said consistent efforts are needed for a few years to see visible improvement in the air quality of the state.

Representative Image (Image: ANI)

Expressing concern over the rising level of air pollution in the state, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) said on Tuesday that it will soon publish an action plan to tackle the menace.

"We are coordinating with different departments, including road and building construction, agriculture, environment and urban development, for reducing air pollution levels in the state. The rising levels of air pollution in several cities of the state are a matter of serious concern," he said.

"We need to put in consistent efforts for a couple of years to see visible improvement in air quality. The BSPCB will soon come out with its own action plan for all stakeholders to curb air pollution in the state," he added.

The new action plan will also include non-attainment cities such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya, Ghosh said.

Cities are declared non-attainment if over a five-year period they consistently do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter) or NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide).