Bihar starts preparations for meetings of G20 'engagement groups'

The Bihar government has started preparations for the meetings of the G20 ’engagement groups’, scheduled to be held in the state in March next year, a senior official said on Saturday.

The process of finalising cultural events showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions has begun, the official said. India assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on Thursday for one year. The country will host the G20 leaders’ summit for the first time next year, and also hold 200 different meetings in various locations, including Patna.

”It is a great opportunity for Bihar, which has a glorious past and a rich cultural heritage, to showcase its soft power. The state has already attained international recognition through its arts and crafts,” Arts and Culture Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI.

The meetings will take place in Patna and some other locations in the state on March 6 and 7 next year. ”For every meeting of the engagement groups in Bihar, one welcome event, one or two main events followed by a departure performance will be organised.

The details are being finalised and we will soon send a detailed list of proposed cultural events to the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR),” she said. Preyashi said there will be cultural performances showcasing the state’s popular folk music and dance, including vanishing art forms, in between the meetings.

”Fusion of two-three art forms will also be showcased. The cultural programmes will be well-curated, tightly woven, holistic and colourful. We are finalising the list of artistes. There will be three generations of artistes in some troupes. We are also in the process of appointing a choreographer for the cultural performances,” she said.

Engagement groups bring together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, businessmen, researchers, women and youth of G20 countries. Meanwhile, eight ASI-protected monuments in Bihar are among the 100 monuments selected across India for illumination with G20 logo and colours for seven days since India assumed the presidency of the international grouping. ”Nalanda Mahavihara, Son Bhandar caves, Cyclopean Wall, Sujata Stupa, Vikramshila Mahavihara , Sher Shah Suri’s tomb, Kolhua Stupa and Kesariya Stupa are in the list,” Superintending archaeologist of ASI, Patna circle, Goutami Bhattacharya, said. G20 is a forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The G20 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and members of the European Union.

