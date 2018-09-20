Bihar Shelter Home: SC asks police to investigate former minister, seeks further report from CBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bihar Police to investigate former minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma in connection with the recovery of huge quantity of ammunition from them.

Verma had to resign as the minister of Social Welfare from the Bihar government in the wake of the Muzzafarpur shelter home sexual abuse case where several women were raped over time.

The apex court's order came after it perused the CBI status report into the investigation to the case in which it stated that "Chandrashekhar Verma and his wife has been in possession of illegal ammunition in large quantity".

"We expect the local police to look into it," a bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

The bench said that the investigation seems to be going in the right direction and also asked the Income Tax Department to look into assets of the NGO which was running the shelter home and its owner Brajesh Thakur.

The court also asked the state government to file affidavit on shifting of eight girls from the shelter home.