Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar remains in the grip of flood, 81.44 lakh people affected in 16 districts

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur remained the two most affected districts where 20.61 lakh and 18.98 lakh people respectively have been affected by the floods.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Bihar continued to be in the grip of flood on August 16 with the number of affected people increasing by about 12500 people in 24 hours taking the total to 81,44,356 in 16 districts though casualties remained static, a bulletin of the state disaster management department said.

No fresh district was affected by the flood on Sunday and 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF have evacuated 5.46 lakh people so far, it said.

A total 1310 panchayats in 130 blocks under 16 districts have been affected by the deluge, which has so far claimed 25 lives, the bulletin said.

The number of people affected on Saturday was 8,13,1841 in these districts.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur remained the two most affected districts where 20.61 lakh and 18.98 lakh people respectively have been affected by the floods. They are followed by East Champaran where 10.19 lakh people have been hit.

The other affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

Darbhanga reported 11 deaths, Muzaffarpur six, West Champaran four and Saran and Siwan two each, it said.

Of the total 10 relief centres, Samastipur alone has nine, while Khagaria has only one.

A total 12,670 people are staying in 10 relief camps and 5.85 lakh people are being provided food in 723 community kitchens in the affected districts, the bulletin said.

A water resource deaprtment bulletin said Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above their danger levels at several places in the state, while the water level of Ganga is flowing above its danger level at all places in Bihar including in Buxar, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Digha ghat and Gandhi ghat (both in Patna).

All embankments under the department are safe, it said.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Flood #Current Affairs #India

